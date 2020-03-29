Union City lists schedule

UNION CITY – The Union City community has updated its schedule for First Fridays beginning April 3.

April 3 – Canceled

May 1 – Canceled

June, July, August – Summer vacation, no events scheduled

Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 are tentatively scheduled

For those who are on Facebook, they will be doing postings throughout the next several months. They will be sending monthly newsletters randomly. Meaning, no special day/week will be selected within a month.

The Preservation Society Board Meeting in April has been canceled.