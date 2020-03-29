Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed

GREENVILLE – The Darke County General Health District is reporting two more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. Both cases are residents of Greenville Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville.

The facility is taking proper actions to help prevent the spread but other residents have

experienced COVID-19 related symptoms and are awaiting test results. Governor DeWine and the Director of Health, Dr. Amy Acton’s, Joint Order was signed on March 14, 2020 requiring the restriction of entry into long-term care facilities.

The Darke County Health Department is working with Greenville Health and Rehabilitation to assure staff have the proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The Health Department is also receiving reports daily from the facility on the status of residents and staff health and will continue to do so until symptoms of COVID-19 are no longer present.

COVID-19 can be spread by an individual before that person shows any symptoms or feels ill. Therefore, maintaining the social distancing of at least 6 feet from others is very important at this time. The public should also take the following action to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash hands often with soap and water. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home while you are sick. Maintain a 6-foot distance from other people as necessary.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

The Darke County Health Department does not diagnose, test or treat Coronavirus COVID-19. If you are feeling sick or have questions about your personal health, please contact your health care provider or an urgent care provider. Emergency rooms should only be used for immediate life-threatening conditions.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. The Ohio Department of Health is projecting higher numbers over the next couple of weeks. Please stay home unless it is necessary that you go out. The Darke County Health Department will continue to update the public as circumstances warrant.

For more information you may visit coronavirus.ohio.gov. or darkecountyhealth.org. You may also call ODH COVID-19 Hotline for questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The Health Department also has a line you can call for COVID-19 related questions, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 937-548-4196 option 5.

