COLDWATER – Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers has canceled its April meeting scheduled for Monday, April 13. The group normally meets at the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room.

Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, the group has also canceled its April outing at the Shingle Shack.

For more information, call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email is also available at rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com.