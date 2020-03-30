Ansonia students get sack lunches

ANSONIA-An estimated 103 Ansonia students received sack lunches Monday morning at four locations in the school district with pickup points at New Weston Community Center, Rossburg Fire Department, Ansonia Community Center and Ansonia Local Schools.

Seventy-five students participated last Monday, the first time they did it, with the event now set for every Monday until school re-opens, except for April 13, which is the date for the Easter Parade; thus, the lunches will be handed out the next day on April 14.

Paula Moody and the school cafeteria staff have been preparing the sack lunches.

Moody said she began organizing and ordering the food for this week’s meal last week.

“We will make a pack of five lunches on Monday so that you only pick up on Mondays and have lunches for the entire week,” Moody said. “If it is difficult for you or your child to get to one of the pickup points, please call in to 937-337-5141 or 937-337-4000 and talk to Mrs. Fourman (Ashley, elementary principal) and we will help you out.”

Superintendent Jim Atchley said this program is open to any student in the school system.

