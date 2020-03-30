Ansonia properties flooded

ANSONIA — Quite a number of houses at the southeast end of Ansonia were affected by Saturday night’s heavy rains.

Among the properties that received heavy rain were on Winbigler, Smith and Riegle Streets and Ansonia-Elroy Road.

According to Village Administrator Tom Welbaum, field debris from a neighboring farm washed across the south side of the Ansonia-Elroy to the areas affected.

The water and debris, he said, subsequently plugged up the catch basins.

“It subsided once they got them unplugged,” Welbaum said.

“We have lived here 41 years and have never seen it this bad,” said Deb Prescott, who lives on Winbigler. “This is the first time we have had water in our garage. It was like a river going down the street. It was never that high before. Many of the backyards in the area were flooded.”

She said city crew put up “road closed” signs and indicated that the neighbors worked on unplugging the catch basins.

“Thanks to our daughter Sarah’s family, the Browns and the Steinkes and other neighbors, who worked on unplugging the catch basins,” she said. “Thank God that we have our house. Some people don’t this morning in parts of the USA. Everything is cleaned up for the most part. We had to wait on the garage floor to dry so we could put things back. Thankfully , it didn’t go into our house, but I think the Steinkes got some in their house and another neighbor across the street had to put their freezer on blocks because of the high water in their garage.

In other areas of town, firefighters were called to one house to help clear water out the basement as the sump pump quit working, and a field behind the row of homes on the north side of Carriage Way flooded. Both of those occurences took place on the west side of State Route 118.

Here is a photo Deb Prescott took of the heavy flooding on her property Saturday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_FLOOD-PRESCOTT-HOUSE-1.jpg Here is a photo Deb Prescott took of the heavy flooding on her property Saturday night. Courtesy photo

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

