Making a face mask

DARKE COUNTY – A Facebook reader posted how to make a face mask. She said it had been posted from Reid Hospital in Richmond, Ind.

Needed to make a face mask are:

– Cotton fabric (a pretty print is best)

– Rope elastic, beading cord elastic will work (may also use 1/8-inch flat elastic)

– Cut the elastic 7 inches long and tie a knot at each end (DO NOT knot the ends of the flat)

Two sizes can be made: Adult or child

Directions:

1. Put right sides of cotton fabric together – Cut 9×6(adult) or 7.5×5 (child).

2. Starting at the center of the bottom edge, sew to the first corner, stop. Sew the elastic with the edge out into the corner. A few stitches forward and back will hold this.

3. Sew to the next corner, stop, and bring the other end of the same elastic to the corner and sew a few stitches forward and back.

4. Now sew across that top of the mask to the next corner. Again put an elastic with the edge out.

5. Sew to the next corner and sew in the other end of the same elastic.

6. Sew across the bottom leaving about 1.5 – 2 inches open. Stop, cut the thread. Turn inside out.

7. Pin three tucks on each side of the mask. Make sure the tucks are the same direction.

8. Sew around the edge of the mask twice. It is so easy to make this.

Be sure any fabric design is placed horizontally.