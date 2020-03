ARCANUM – The Village of Arcanum Utility Department will be flushing water hydrants on Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This may cause some discoloration to the water. Residents may want to check their water before washing.

If needed, due to weather, the following Tuesday and Wednesday, April 14 and 15, are also scheduled.