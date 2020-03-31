Ansonia parade ‘unites’ staff, students

ANSONIA — The Ansonia Parents Alliance (APA) hosted a parade for the students in the area on Monday afternoon, under the direction of April Billenstein and Kailey Hibner.
The parade started at the school, continued down Canal Street to the stoplight, turned left on State Route 118, went down to the Ansonia First Church of God and turned around in the parking lot there and then headed back up 118 and on to Rossburg and New Weston.
“It’s a small school so social distancing won’t be an issue,” said a spokesperson. “All the teachers in the district and other staff in the district were invited to participate by putting signs on their vehicles to say how much they miss them and we will get through this.”
Students as well held signs to shown their support for their teachers and other staff.
“We thought it might be a positive change from all these negative and stressful times that people can come together and show support that this won’t bring us down,” said the spokesperson.
Elementary Principal Ashlee Fourman said she didn’t count the vehicles in the parade.
“I wish I knew how many cars and staff there were,” she said. “I simply told my staff at our virtual staff meeting on Thursday morning and, in Ansonia fashion, they came through. There were so many cars! I had a very positive response from students and parents during the parade as well as comments on Facebook. I was ‘in charge,’ but it all came about when a staff member texted me and asked me if I had seen another school on Facebook do a parade. I said, ‘Yes, do you think we should do one,’ and she replied, ‘Yes’. Things just snowballed from there!”
Fourman said one staff member e-mailed her and wondered if the school’s resource officer, Kyle Yount, could lead the parade.
“I texted him Friday and he was on board,” she said. “Then, the rescue squad messaged me a few hours before the parade and wanted to join and I was, of course, on board with that. I went out over the weekend to buy window paint for our cars.”
She went on, “I know many of them said ‘We miss you’, ‘kindergarten rocks’, etc. My personal vehicle said ‘keep being the I in KIND’, ‘Let’s rock and…..’, ‘Always remember It’s a good day to have a good day’— these are things I say daily on our announcements when we are in session. I also had ‘we miss you’ and ‘keep working hard, tiger pride.’
The principal said there were quite a few people on 118 in Rossburg and New Weston.
“I was so thankful they braved the cold,” she said. “I have had so many teachers text me and tell me how awesome it was and how emotional they got seeing their students. This staff is truly amazing.”
Visit DarkeCountyMedia.com to read comments from the community.
Marissa Dillman brought her blended family of five sons — a second-grader, two kindergarteners and two pre-schoolers — to the parade through town on Monday.
This was the decorated car of teacher Mrs. Brodbeck. It was one of many in Monday’s parade that “reunited” teachers, staff and students. The parade went through Ansonia as well as Rossburg and New Weston, which are in the Ansonia Local School District.
The three daughters of Sarah Prescott (shown in the background) made posters to ‘communicate’ with their teachers in the parade through Ansonia Monday afternoon.
Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.