Driver injured in rollover crash

GREENVILLE – Darke County Deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that ended in a vehicle on its top in a field and the injury of a Greenville man.

At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the 6400 Block of State Route 571 East in reference to a single-vehicle rollover crash with entrapment.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a 1999 Green Chevrolet Suburban driven by Andrew Reesby, 57, of Greenville, was traveling northwest on State Route 571 when the Chevrolet veered off the left side of the roadway after failing to negotiate a curve. Reesby over-corrected the vehicle, which caused it to come back across the roadway. The vehicle then traveled back left of center into a ditch and rolling at least once before coming to rest on its top at the edge of a field.

Reesby was extricated from his vehicle by non-mechanical means prior to being treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue for non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Wayne HealthCare for further treatment and evaluation.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

A driver failed to negotiate a curve and over-corrected before rolling his Suburban. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_571-rollover-w.jpg A driver failed to negotiate a curve and over-corrected before rolling his Suburban. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com