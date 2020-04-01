Businesses and EUM give back

GREENVILLE – Brookdale Assisted Living and Clare Bridge, a Brookdale Senior Living Alzheimer’s and Dementia care community, 1401 N. Broadway, partnered with Grilliot Alignment Services, Eric Fee of Tribute Funeral Home and EUM Church to serve the shut-in seniors of Darke County.

Monty Sharp, owner of Grilliot Alignment stated, “We are honored to be a part of a community where everyone truly cares and is willing to come together for the greater good.” Fifty meals and drinks were donated and EUM servants were delivering to those in need. They plan on doing this every Friday until there is no longer a need.