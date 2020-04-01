Candidates speak to DCRWC

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) recently invited all Republican primary election candidates to speak.

Those candidates who joined the club for the evening were: Chris Epley and Jeff Rezabek for one seat on the Second District Court of Appeals, Larry Holmes and Matt Harrison for one County Commission seat, R. Kelly Ormsby III for Prosecuting Attorney, and Cindy Pike for Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas.

“We thank all of the candidates who took the time to share their visions with the club, and wish all well in their campaign efforts. It was nice to provide this opportunity for the public to meet the Republican candidates,” said Betty Hill, DCRWC President.

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women.

For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Betty Hill at: DCRWPresident@darkegop.org.