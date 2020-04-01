Surge tent set up in Coldwater

COLDWATER — A medical surge tent was set up outside of the Emergency Department at Mercer Health’s Mercer County Community Hospital on March 24.

“This was done in preparation for a potential surge of patients, and is part of a complex hospital surge plan,” said Mindy Kremer, MBA, vice president of development, marketing and communications at Mercer Health, located at 800 W. Main St.

Kremer said the tent belongs to the City of Celina.

“They allowed us to use it,” she said. “It’s not operational yet but it’s prepared. We are looking for resources, and it will be ready if it (the pandemic) hits.”

She said hospital officials have been working for quite some time on this project, when the first positive case of the COVID-19 Pandemic was announced in the State of Ohio.

“We were on many conference calls before that,” she said. “We ramped up our planning at that time. There were a lot of things we needed to work on to be prepared.”

This setup is comprised of several continuous tents serving as an emergency room.

There will be triage for anyone coming in for health assistance and, based on the outcome of the patient’s situation, he/she will be checked out to see if he/she needs to be admitted in to the hospital at that time.

Kremer said the Mercer Health Community Medical Center in Celina has closed its urgency care doors for the time being. However, other specialized offices are still open there in that facility located on U.S. 127, just south of Celina.

Here is a look inside the surge tent that is located outside Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_VIRUS-INSIDE-COLDWATER-SURGE-TENT.jpg Here is a look inside the surge tent that is located outside Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater. Courtesy photo Here is a look at the surge tent the day after it was erected at the Coldwater hospital more than a week ago. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_VIRUS-COLDWATER-TENT-MOODY-PIC.jpg Here is a look at the surge tent the day after it was erected at the Coldwater hospital more than a week ago. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

