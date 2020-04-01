Alumni banquet postponed

NEW MADISON — The New Madison Tri-Village Alumni Banquet, set for May 16, has been postponed.

“It is with sadness that the New Madison Tri-Village Alumni Asssociation committee has voted to cancel the 2020 Alumni Banquet,” said Monyca George Schlechty of the committe. “We choose to keep everyone safe and hopefully well.”

Serving on the committee with her are Joyce Harrison, Stephanie Burke, Chantelle Farmer Sebring, Tracy Frech, Marcia McCue, Claudia Garber Vondran and Bruce Burke.

“Our plan was to celebrate the honored classes for this year along with the honored classes for next year during the 2021 banquet,” Schlechty added. “Thank you all for your understanding. We wish you good health and happiness during this stressful time.”