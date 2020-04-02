Bliss appointed to NFRW committees

GREENVILLE – Local Republican woman leader will serve as a committee member on the Board of Directors of the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW) in 2020-21.

NFRW President Ann Schockett has appointed Lyn Bliss of Greenville to serve on the By-Laws Committee, a standing committee responsible for reviewing and proposing amendments to NFRW, state federation and local club by-laws.

Schockett also appointed Bliss to serve on the Public Relations Committee, a standing committee which is tasked with promoting the organization through coordinated messaging using all communication platforms.

“This is one of the most critical eras in U.S. history, and the future of our nation is at stake,” Schockett said. “The NFRW has brought together a distinguished team of Republican women whose ideas, skills and expertise will be vital in securing Republican victories at the ballot box in November and advancing our mission of building leaders, energizing communities and keeping America strong.”

“Lyn is truly a hard working, dedicated, and talented individual. The OFRW and NFRW are very lucky to have her volunteering in their organizations. I count myself blessed that she continues to offer wise advice to me.” OFRW’s President Mary Beth Kemmer said.

“This is such a great honor to be selected by President Schockett to serve as a member of these committees and the NFRW Board of Directors. These committees are tasked with not only serving the NFRW, but also the OFRW and local Federated clubs such as Darke County Republican Women’s Club. I am looking forward to serving the Federation through these appointments.” Bliss said.

Bliss has served in several offices and committees of the OFRW, including President for four years. She has served on the Darke County Republican Central and Executive Committees, Edison Community College Board of Trustees, Board of Directors for the Cancer Association of Darke County, Board Member and Secretary for the Senior Scribes’ Scholarship Fund, Co-chair of the League of Women Voters of Darke County, President of VFW Auxiliary to Post 7262, and has served on campaigns at all governmental levels.

She currently serves as First Vice President and Program Chair of the DCRWC, Parliamentarian for OFRW, webmaster for the Darke County Republican Party, Vice-chairman of the Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority, treasurer of Empowering Darke County Youth and Conductress for VFW Auxiliary. She has been recognized as Republican of the Year by the Darke County Republican Party and recipient of the OFRW’s ‘Tribute to Women’.

Bliss has also held membership in Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority Alumni, University of Iowa Alumni, University of Maryland Alumni, Wright Patterson Club, the Dayton Art Institute, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Christian Women’s Group, Darke County Historical Society (Garst Museum), Committee to Restore the Greenville Mausoleum, Friends of the Greenville Library, Eagle’s Auxiliary, and Women of the Moose.

Bliss has a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Maryland and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Iowa. She lives in Greenville with her husband of 46 years, Al Bliss.

For information regarding NFRW committees visit: https://bit.ly/33UHBLu