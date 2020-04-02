Gateway thanks Coalition

GREENVILLE – Gateway Youth Programs is sending a thank you to the Coalition for a Healthy Darke County for a recent grant they received to help implement a health and fitness program in an effort to help students deter from using drugs and alcohol. This program consists of providing yoga instruction to the students enrolled in the ACES program at Gateway during the school year and to the students enrolled in their summer programming.

Gateway also offers a running program in the summer for students to take part in. Students will train with Gateway employees and volunteers from the community for eight to 10 weeks and conclude with the group taking part in a 5K. Gateway’s Youth Advocate, Amanda Dyson, said, “We started Running Buddies last year in Greenville and New Madison, and our students involved loved the fact that they were part of something positive. Many of them are already eager to start training again. Thanks to Sharon Deschambeau and the Coalition for a Healthy Darke County, we can continue to inspire our students and help them make good decisions about their health.”

Along with being able to offer yoga and running, Gateway Youth Programs will also offer informational sessions about health and nutrition to those students involved. “Our hope is to decrease the use of harmful chemicals and increase physical activity, which makes for a healthier mind and body” added Ruth Barga, Support Specialist with Gateway Youth Programs.

If you have questions or would like more information about Gateway Youth Programs and their programming, contact Barga at (937)548-8002 or by email rbarga@corsp.org.