Church plans service at cemetery

GREENVILLE – Once again, the Greenville Church of the Brethren decided to do things a little different for their Easter service. Instead of meeting online, as they have been doing, they have decided to greet Easter morning this year where the most important part of the Easter Celebration happened – in a cemetery.

“Because we cannot gather together as usual, we decided to meet at the Greenville Union Cemetery,” said Pastor Ron Sherck. “The grave is where the women who came to prepare Jesus’ body for burial and where the angel told them the good news that Jesus had been raised from the dead. So that is where we will begin our day as well.”

Everyone is welcome to join the church in this celebration at 10:30 a.m. on April 12 at the Greenville Union Cemetery, 200 West St., Greenville. Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs. In case of rain, the service will be moved inside the Mausoleum. Directions: Enter the cemetery from North Main Street. Go under the archway. Take first right and park near the Mausoleum.

The church has been in discussions with both the cemetery and with the Darke County Health Department and will follow their guidelines for social distancing.