Extension answers financial questions

GREENVILLE – If you have a financial question you’re not alone. OSU Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Healthy Finances professionals are sensitive to the economic challenges families and their communities are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For some, the loss of jobs has greatly affected families and their communities. For others, it is declining health along with inadequate health insurance coverage that puts their economic well-being and quality of life at risk. Whatever the situation, they are available to help.

The county-based Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Financial Educators are offering free financial education to assist families in improving both present and future economic well-being. They are available to answer your questions on budgeting, bill payment, debt or debt collection, consumer protection, unemployment benefits or loss of income, saving money, and home-ownership. Individuals can submit anonymous questions, and a professional will respond via email within five business days. To submit a question, visit go.osu.edu/FinancialAssistance.

For additional information on Financial Education provided by OSU Extension, Darke County, please call 937-548-5215 or email Dr. Roseanne E. Scammahorn at Scammahorn.5@osu.edu.