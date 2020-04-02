GREENVILLE — -Radiant Lighthouse Church Co-Pastors Hershel Fee and Wesley Lynch are happy to announce they are planning a Drive-Thru Easter Service at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 12, at that location, 5256 Sebring-Warner Road, Greenville.

“Drive-In Church is created to continue worshiping God While maintaining social distancing,” Lynch said. “Our Drive-In Easter Service allows people to gather on our parking lot inside their cars while observing proper social distancing. The service will be transmitted over FM radio so all vehicles can participate. We have obtained an outdoor stage so that everyone will have a view of the service. Immediately after service, there will be an opportunity for cars to participate in a Social Distance Egg ‘Scavenger’ Hunt.”

He went on to say, “I have a passion to teach people how to BE the church, not just do church once a week. Today, more than ever, with the crisis of coronavirus, we need encouragement and opportunities for us to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Our Drive-In Easter Service not only will provide that, but will also bring the UNITY in Community!”

Fee, Lynch and their congregation are inviting the entire community to come worship with them in a safe social distance atmosphere on Easter Sunday.

“We will be honoring all local first responders with a special prayer during our Drive-In Easter Service,” Lynch said.

The co-pastors said this idea arose after they were considering what the true needs are right now in the community.

“Knowing that everyone is being quarantined to their own space, the one thing we believe people need is a sense of community and hope” Lynch said. “We feel that our Drive-In Easter Service will build a sense of community and hope even if that means looking through a windsdshield.”

Those having questions, can contact the church 937-504-6721; Lynch at 765-546-1598 wes@radiantchurchgreenville.com ; and Fee at 937-417-0404.

Co-Pastors Hershel Fee, left, and Wes Lynch checks tomake sure there will be social distancing at Radiant Lighthouse’s Drive-Thru Easter Service. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_EASTER-SERVICE-AT-RADIANCE.jpg Co-Pastors Hershel Fee, left, and Wes Lynch checks tomake sure there will be social distancing at Radiant Lighthouse’s Drive-Thru Easter Service. Courtesy photo

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Drive-in Easter service slated

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

