GREENVILLE POLICE BEAT

On March 26, at approximately 5 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle being operating east bound on Tiffin Street near Warren Street. The vehicle had dark tinted front seat windows that appeared to be below state law requirements. A traffic stop was made in an alley behind Tiffin Street. As the officer approached the vehicle, Justin Canan was confirmed to be the operator of the vehicle. Canan was confirmed through LEADS/NCIC to be under a non-compliance indefinite driver’s license suspension. The officer also confirmed the window tint was 36 percent, which is below the state requirement. The officer also observed a front seat passenger and Jeffrey McDowell sitting in the back seat to the vehicle. Dispatch confirmed through LEADS/NCIC that McDowell had a felony warrant through the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was for a felony indictment on possession of dangerous drugs, no bond. McDowell was transported to the Darke County Jail.

