DCEA postpones grant deadline

GREENVILLE – Due to the uncertainty created by the current health crisis, Darke County Endowment for the Arts’ annual distribution of funds to applicants seeking financial assistance for arts-related endeavors will be postponed during this grant application cycle.

DCEA Chair Marilyn Delk announced the deadline for submitting applications will be changed to June 30. “In anticipation that conditions surrounding planning for future arts-related activities and events may become more stable by early summer, we are extending the application deadline for individuals and organizations seeking financial assistance to reflect that hoped-for reality,” Ms. Delk explained.

Additionally, due to the closing of Greenville Public Library where forms were to be available for pick-up as well as a site to which completed applications were to be returned, application forms can be secured by sending a request to the Endowment at P.O. Box 155; additionally, completed forms can be mailed to that address. Applications are also available and may be submitted on-line at DCEA’s Website supportdcea.org.

To be eligible to receive funding, an applicant must be located in or provide services in Darke County. Projects appropriate for consideration by the Endowment board may include innovative plans and programs that increase the quality and stature of the arts that increase accessibility to the arts for local residents that enable collaboration between arts groups, that provide recognition of exceptional artistic achievements, and that provide for the maintenance and development of art facilities.

Darke County Endowment for the Arts was established to receive and manage charitable gifts which are invested to produce income to benefit the arts in Darke County, creating a lasting legacy which enriches lives through the arts. Fund options donors may consider include DCEA’s General Fund which provides monies from which these annual grants are awarded to individuals and organizations. The Memorial Hall Fund is dedicated to the preservation of historic Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall as a community arts center, and the Darke County Center for the Arts Fund helps underwrite DCCA’s mission to present and promote cultural enrichment.

For more information about the Endowment and the grant applications, contact Ms. Delk at 937-548-2482.