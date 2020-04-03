Family Health sees dental emergencies

GREENVILLE – At the request of the State of Ohio, Ohio State Dental Board and Ohio Dental Association, Family Health has agreed to provide care for dental emergencies in the event of a complete shut down due to COVID-19.

If you are a Family Health dental patient or if your personal dentist office is closed due to Governor Mike DeWine’s mandatory shut down, Family Health will see you for your dental emergency only.

For you own safety, you will be screened prior to being scheduled with a Family Heath dentist.

For a dental emergency, call 937-547-2326. Their regular clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. For evenings and Friday through Sunday, call Wayne HealthCare who will relay your message to the dentist on call.