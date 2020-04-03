UCO Fire offers COVID-19 screenings

UNION CITY – The Union City, Ohio Fire Department has launched a Virtual Screening for Coronavirus (COVID-19). This program is available free and is staffed during certain between noon-8 p.m., seven days per week.

The Union City Ohio Fire Department created a Community Paramedicine Program and will be utilizing this system to provide Virtual Screening for people who believe they have been exposed to or are showing mild symptoms of COVID-19.

The Community Paramedicine team will recommend and help with the logistics for further care if necessary. In cases that there is not a need for further care, but follow-up screening may be needed, the Paramedicine Team will then perform those follow-ups as needed. The virtual screening is being utilized to reduce the risk of people traveling and having to go to a hospital to receive screenings. Their plan is to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 infections while allowing people to establish whether or not they should access further care/treatment from a medical facility.

To schedule an appointment for a Virtual Screening and/or telephone screening, call 937-234-7268. Your call will be answered and depending on the amount of screening being performed, you may have to schedule an appointment for screening and someone will call you or send a text message with an invitation for Virtual Screening.

Currently, there are very little wait times and the Union City, Ohio Fire Department is committed to completing all calls received on the same day. No apps or downloads are required for this service; the virtual screening will launch within your smartphone browser.