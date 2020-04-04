Railyard fire calls for second alarm

ANSONIA – Heavy smoke could be seen from as far away as Greenville Friday evening as fire consumed a large stack of rail ties at a CSX Railyard located at the edge of the Ansonia village limits.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., firefighters from the Ansonia Fire Department responded along with mutual aid from Ansonia Rescue and Rossburg, Versailles, Greenville Township, Greenville City, Union City, Burkittsville and Liberty Township Fire Departments to the CSX Railyard located on Jackson Street in Ansonia in reference to a large fire involving railroad ties. According to Chief Paul McCleskey, of the Ansonia Fire Department, while responding to the fire station the smoke from the fire was starting to build and a call for additional tankers and engines was immediately requested. Chief McCleskey added that once on the scene a full second alarm was added to the response due to the size and nature of the blaze.

Firefighters from across the northern half of Darke County battled the inferno bringing it under control before the use of CSX equipment was used to separate and break down the large storage of rail ties. The use of a combination of both ground and areal attacks were used before the fire was fully extinguished. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The exact cause and nature of the fire has yet to be determined and will remain under investigation by the Ansonia Fire Department.

Firefighters from multiple department worked to put out a railroad ties fire. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_railyard-fire-w.jpg Firefighters from multiple department worked to put out a railroad ties fire. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com