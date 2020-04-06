Empowering adds video support

DARKE COUNTY – Empowering Darke County Youth has added face-to-face video tutoring to its online capabilities. Available formats include Google Hangouts, Zoom and Facebook.

“We went ‘live’ a little over a week ago and are already working with a number of students,” said Bob Robinson, Empowering executive director. “Our resources are limited; however, we still have room to provide help to the students who need it. If your child is struggling with his or her academics, please let us know at empoweringdistance101@gmail.com.”

The Empowering approach is no different than in the past, other than tutors and students no longer meet in a physical environment. Homework through the student’s District daily routine must be done first. If at the end of the day the student needs homework help, tutors will provide it as best they can. In addition, help will be provided to the student who is still struggling with the basics, such as reading, language arts and math.

“Historically, the majority of our students typically need extra help, or sometimes just ‘tune-ups,’ in these core areas,” Robinson added. “If they were struggling in the traditional environment, as most of our students were, chances are they will still be struggling in the virtual environment. Our goal is to provide the help they need.”

Caregivers can request help at empoweringdistance101@gmail.com. When requesting help, please provide the student’s name, grade level and the areas where help is needed: Math, Spelling, Reading, Grammar and/or Homework. The tutor best able to help in one or more of these areas will respond as quickly as possible.

Due to the impact COVID-19 has had on the economy, most of the financial support Empowering has received in the past has been impacted. If any business, organization or individual has the ability to help us continue to help our students, please send your contribution to Empowering Darke County Youth, P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Additional information can be requested at empoweringyouth101@gmail.com.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Partner Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.