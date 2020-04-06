CBC checking temperatures

DAYTON – Community Blood Center is now checking the temperature of donors before they enter a blood drive as another safeguard against the transmission of COVID-19.

Temperature readings are a standard part of the registration and screening process at all blood drives, but the new check-point for pre-screening temperature takes place before the donor can enter the building or blood drive area.

CBC began the temperature pre-screening Friday, April 3 at the CBC Donor Center.

The donor must have a temperature reading below 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit to be allowed to enter. Under specific circumstances, CBC will allow a second reading after a 15-minute interval. If a donor’s temperature is 99.5 degrees or higher, they are asked to leave. CBC continues to recommend that donors take their temperature at home before coming to a blood drive.

Under new guidelines, CBC is strongly advising donors to make an appointment to donate at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220 to allow for orderly and safe social distancing at blood drives and efficient blood collection.

“We must maintain social distancing at blood drives and cannot allow waiting and congregating,” said CBC Chief Operating Officer Jodi Minneman. “This is essential for protecting donors and staff.

“We must also avoid over-collecting blood. We face many unknowns ahead as the number of COVID-19 cases reaches its peak. We ask donors for their patience and flexibility as we schedule them accordingly.”

Blood supply is at a normal level.

DAYTON DONOR CENTER HOURS:

Monday-Thursday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(CBC will be closed Sunday April 12 – TBA on Sunday schedule to follow).

Do not be afraid to donate!

* The blood supply is safe, and it is safe to donate.

* Donors must be in good health. People with any cough or cold symptoms should not come to a blood drive. Take your temperature before coming to a blood drive.

* There are no reported cases of coronavirus transmission through blood transfusion.

* CBC is increasing hygienic and sanitary procedures.

* Blood drives are an essential activity for public health. They are controlled events with infection safeguards to protect donors, staff, and blood products.

* Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.