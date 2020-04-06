Greenville spring cleanup slated

GREENVILLE – Rumpke Waste, Inc. will provide spring cleanup service for the residents of the City of Greenville during their scheduled pick up day of the week of April 13-17. This is for large items only—no bags.

Rumpke encourages residents to set out items for collection on the evening before their normal collection day. The following is a list of items that will NOT be included in this spring cleanup: Tires, liquids and/or hazardous waste, lead acid batteries, appliances containing CFCs (Freon), concrete, oil tanks, and large screen TVs (not manageable by one person).

The following is required of acceptable items:

* Loose materials (such as carpeting, fencing, fence posts, etc.) must be bundled and tied. Each bundle should not exceed 4’ in length and 2’ in diameter or 75 pounds.

* Propane tanks must be empty and valves removed for collection.

* Large screen TVs must be manageable by one person to be collected.

* Appliances with CFCs removed, and clearly documented as such, will be acceptable for collection.

* A Refrigerant Recovery Statement must be attached to appliances for collection.

* No yard waste without stickers.

Each resident may place out for collection up to five large items on their regular pickup day during this week.