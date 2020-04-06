Berry chosen to lead MSG and DCVB

GREENVILLE – With vacancies at both Main Street Greenville and Darke County Visitors Bureau at approximately the same time, the boards from each organization met to come up with a plan to fill the positions. The result was a partnership that included hiring one executive director and sharing resources that will make both organizations better and stronger.

After an exhaustive search, representatives from both boards announced Ryan Berry, of Pitsburg, was chosen to lead the organizations as the new executive director. Berry and both boards will be responsible for establishing a strategy of enticing visitors and local residents to experience our wonderful restaurants, retailers, museums, attractions, wineries and breweries. In addition, Berry will also work with local governments, business owners and building owners in partnership with other community and business organizations to invest in and promote downtown Greenville as a place to work, shop and live.

Berry comes to the Darke County Visitors Bureau and Main Street Greenville after more than a quarter century as editor of The Early Bird and Daily Advocate. He knows the Greenville and Darke County community well and has already developed relationships with community and business leaders, as well as elected officials.

Berry, a self-proclaimed cheerleader of both of these organizations, understands their importance in the community. “I remember doing stories on both of these groups when they first formed. I saw the need then and I believe their importance in developing Darke County as a tourist destination and creating a vibrant community is even greater today.”

Terri Flood, president of the Darke County Visitors Bureau, said, “On behalf of the Darke County Visitors Bureau, we are delighted to have Ryan lead the strategic partnership with Main Street Greenville as the new Executive Director. Ryan has creative ideas and his love for the county will shine through as he fulfills our mission and makes Darke County a memorable destination for people of all ages.”

Phillip Pierri, president of the Main Street Greenville, added, “The board of Main Street Greenville would like to welcome Ryan to the team. We’re excited about the partnership with the Darke County Visitors Bureau and look forward to working with Ryan to fulfill our mission ‘To preserve and revitalize downtown Greenville.’”

The Main Street Greenville and Darke County Visitors Bureau boards stressed there will be no changes in the servings and offerings of the organizations – the full calendar of First Fridays will continue and they will still produce the Darke County Visitors Guide, and more.

Berry said, “The improvements the city is doing now are really going to enhance the downtown area. Once the governor gives the all clear, I encourage everyone to come back downtown to shop and dine and enjoy what historic downtown Greenville has to offer.” He concluded, “We also have a lot of great tourist attractions and when the weather warms up and businesses and organizations start to reopen and festival season begins, it is going to be a great time to get out and visit Garst Museum, Eldora, Bears Mill, Darke County Parks, wineries and everything Darke County has to offer.”

Ryan Berry will leave his position with Darke County Media – home of The Early Bird and Daily Advocate – to take the reins of the Darke County Visitors Bureau and Main Street Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_Ryan-DCVB-MSG-w.jpg Ryan Berry will leave his position with Darke County Media – home of The Early Bird and Daily Advocate – to take the reins of the Darke County Visitors Bureau and Main Street Greenville.