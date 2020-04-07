Hospitals amend visitation policy

DAYTON – The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) announced that member hospitals will amend the visitation policy for maternity patients in area hospitals.

“The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to increase in the Dayton region. We are now seeing confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio with ages that range from infant to 98 years of age,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, President & CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

As Ohio’s COVID-19 cases are confirmed, the Ohio Department of Health has provided a clear picture that infants, toddlers, and young children are not immune from COVID-19. To protect the health of the mother and baby during labor and delivery, expectant mothers will be allowed one support person to accompany them for the birth of a child.

“As hospitals prioritize the safety of all patients, special attention must be focused on our most vulnerable patients – newborn infants.” Hackenbracht continued.

All other aspects of the amended visitation restrictions from March 20, 2020 remain in effect.

Visitors will no longer be allowed for hospitalized patients.

Exceptions will be made in the following circumstances:

* Maternity patients: One support person.

* One person will be allowed to accompany a patient having major surgery on day of surgery and one day after surgery.

* End-of-life situations

* Minor patients (<18 years old) may have two visitors, but visitors are limited to only parents or guardians.

* Patients who require assistance due to mobility, reorienting/confusion, interpretation, court-ordered, or healthcare decision making may have one additional assistance person.

Visitors will not be permitted for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in the hospital unless the patient meets one of the above exceptions.

Patients will be limited to one visitor/support person in the emergency department, for surgery, a procedure, or an office visit. No visitors under 18 years of age will be permitted in the emergency department, ambulatory, or outpatient setting.

Exceptions will be made in the following circumstances:

* End-of-life situations

* Minor patients (<18 years old) may have two visitors, but visitors are limited to only parents or guardians.

* Patients who require assistance due to mobility, reorienting/confusion (patient safety), interpretation, court-ordered, or healthcare decision making may have one (1) additional assistance person.

Screening procedures for patients and visitors also began on March 20.

* Visitors will not be permitted in the emergency department, ambulatory, or outpatient setting for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients unless the patient meets one of the above exceptions.

* Visitors to a hospital and emergency department will be screened for symptoms and travel or exposure history by hospital staff. Visitor screening will also take place at selected ambulatory facilities.

* Visitors will be asked to leave a facility if they have had symptoms in the past 24 hours or exposures in the last 14 days.

* If the visitor is a driver for a patient, they will be asked to wait in their car until the patient’s appointment is completed.

* Visitors must wash their hands, or use hand sanitizer, before and after leaving rooms and hospital buildings.