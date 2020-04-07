Twin Twp. trustees adjust meetings

ARCANUM – The General Assembly recently made changes to Ohio’s Open Meetings Act in response to the Covid-19 outbreak (HB 197). It is important to note that these changes are temporary, in effect from now until the end of the Governor’s declared state of emergency or December 1, 2020 (whichever comes first).

Following HB 197, the Twin Township Trustees will continue meeting the second and last Monday nights of each month at 7:30 p.m. The trustees and fiscal officer will join the meetings via teleconference. The conference call will be available to the public at 123 West George St., Arcanum, for each scheduled meeting.

Participants will not enter the building but remain in their vehicle in the parking area northeast of the building. Participants will be able to listen to the conference call with proper social distancing as declared by the Governor of Ohio.

The trustees encourage you to follow social distancing and limit the number of people visiting graves of loved ones at Ithaca Cemetery. However, as funeral homes in Ohio have guidelines to adhere to from state and national agencies covering what can and can’t be done when it comes to preparing for, and providing funeral/burial services, contact your funeral home providing services for burial restrictions at Ithaca Cemetery.

For more information, contact the trustees and fiscal officer at twin.twp.darke@gmail.com.