GREENVILLE – Neave Township Trustees will have one regular meeting in April. The next Neave Township meeting will be on Monday, April 27, 7 p.m., at the Neave Township Building, 3880 St. Rt. 121, Greenville.

They will be following the Ohio Governor DeWine’s directive to respect each other’s social distance of six-feet and per current guidelines during the coronavirus, Covid 19 situation.

The public is always welcome at any of the township meetings.