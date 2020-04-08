Village named reliable power provider

VERSAILLES – The Village of Versailles has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3)® Platinum designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service. The Village of Versailles owns and operates its own municipal electric system serving approximately 1895 customers not only in the village, but outlying areas of Wayne, Patterson, and Adams Townships in Darke County.

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. The Village of Versailles joins more than 275 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.

“Receiving an RP3 designation is a great honor and demonstrates a utility’s commitment to implementing industry best practices in utility operations,” says Aaron Haderle, Chair of the Association’s RP3 Review Panel and Manager of Transmission and Distribution Operations at ‎Kissimmee Utility Authority, Florida. “RP3 utilities are consistently looking to improve their workforce, system reliability, and safety to serve their communities better.”

“This is a great honor to be recognized as a Reliable Public Power Provider once again,” said Kyle Francis, Utilities Superintendent for the Village of Versailles. “We take a lot of pride in the work we do to power and serve our community. It’s nice to be recognized as among the ‘best of the best’ on a national level. We greatly appreciate the efforts and support put forth by our Village administration, mayor, council, and especially our electric department personnel and support staff who work tirelessly day in and day out for our customers to provide the best possible service.” This is the fifth time since 2006 that Versailles has received RP3 designation.

The American Public Power Association has offered the RP3 designation for 15 years now. The Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. The Association advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.