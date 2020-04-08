Tri-Village Rescue plans blood drive

DAYTON – Tri-Village Rescue Services will host a community blood drive Saturday, April 18 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Conference Center, 320 North Main St., New Madison. Community Blood Center is strongly advising donors to make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220 to allow for orderly and safe social distancing at blood drives and efficient blood collection.

Community Blood Center is relying on donors to maintain the blood supply as the community acts to halt the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. CBC is emphasizing it is safe to donate. Blood drives are exempt from the Ohio Department of Health Stay at Home Order and eligible donors are free to leave their homes to donate.

CBC is enforcing social distancing at blood drives to protect donors and staff and is taking measures to avoid over-collecting. We ask donors for their patience and flexibility as we schedule them accordingly.

CBC must continue to supply red cells, platelets and plasma to its regional hospitals. Red cells are frequently needed in surgeries and emergencies. Automated donations of platelets and plasma are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. To find out more talk to a CBC specialist at (937) 461-3220.

The “Spring into Giving” argyle socks with CBC blood drop are free when you register to donate.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.