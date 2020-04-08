PPE collection continues

GREENVILLE – The Darke County General Health District along with the Darke County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is seeking donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to support the county’s need for response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

They are encouraging anyone who may have a surplus of personal protective equipment to donate them. Citizens who are able to make home-made cloth masks are also being asked to help.

As many have heard through the news, the United States has a shortage of PPE. Although many manufacturers in the United States are stepping up production to support the need, donations are currently still needed.

If you’d like to donate, call the Health Department at 937-548-4196 Ext: 232 to schedule a drop off. Donated PPE can be dropped off by appointment at the Darke County General Health District, 300 Garst Ave., Greenville, OH 45331.

Items being accepted include: N95 Masks, Surgical Masks, Gowns, Hand Sanitizer, Cloth Masks, Face Shields, Gloves, Eye Protection, and Cleaning Wipes.

Go to the following link for instructions on how to make home-made cloth masks: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

The Darke County General Health District and the Darke County EMA would like to thank all the citizens of Darke County for doing their part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19. Remember Stay Safe, Stay Healthy, Stay Home.