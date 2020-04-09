Health department closes to public

GREENVILLE – The Darke County General Health District will be closing to the public for all services over the next two weeks. The Centers for Disease Control is warning that the U.S. may see a spike in COVID-19 numbers over the next two weeks.

The health department’s staff is still available to take phone calls but inspections and appointments will be limited. At this time, the department plans to reopen from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, April 20. For questions call the Environmental Division at 937-548-4196 ext. 209 or the Nursing Division at 937-548-4196 ext. 224.

If you have specific question related to COVID-19, please call Ohio Department of Health’s phone number at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or the Darke County Health Department, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 937-548-4196 option 5.

Birth and death certificate applications should be accessed by going to their website www.darkecountyhealth.org/services/birth-death/

At this time, the prevention of COVID-19 in the county is of vital importance. Because of this, and their limited staff, they may be delayed in responding to other needs but will do so as quickly as possible. The Darke County Health Department appreciates all of the public’s cooperation as they strive to assure the community’s health.

As a reminder, the Darke County Health Department does not diagnose, test or treat Coronavirus COVID-19. If you are feeling sick or have questions about your personal health, please contact your health care provider or an urgent care provider. Emergency rooms should be used for immediate life-threatening conditions only. Also, please remember to keep 6 feet of separation distance from one another.