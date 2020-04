RICHMOND, Ind. – As a way to continue care for its allergy patients during the COVID-19 crisis, Dr. Jason Casselman of Reid Allergy is offering existing patients curbside allergy injection services at the main facility, 1434 Chester Boulevard, Richmond, Ind.

A scheduled appointment is required by calling (765) 966-6360. When an appointment is made, detailed instructions will be provided for the drive-up service. Patients should have a cell phone with them when arriving for the service.