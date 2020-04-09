Learning center taking students

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Early Learning Center will be utilizing an online enrollment process this year due to the recent school closure extension. Parents interested in enrolling their child in preschool for the 2020-2021 school year can enroll by accessing the virtual link on the district’s website and Facebook page.

The enrollment process begins Monday, April, 13 and ends on Friday, April 24.

Students will then be placed in a class using a random lottery drawing based on parent’s preference. A confirmation phone call will be made to parents the following week with further instructions on how to register for the upcoming school year.

There is also an informational video highlighting the vision and structure of the preschool for new families and a question form to ask specific questions.

Contact Elementary Principal Joni Pechie with questions, (937) 692-5174 ext. 1313.