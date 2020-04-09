Who can help during the pandemic?

GREENVILLE – The mission of the Darke County United Way is to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community. But, what does that really mean? What does that look like on a day-to-day basis for many living in Darke County during a pandemic? Where do folks turn who need help or want to provide help?

The United Way has reached out to many local nonprofits to see how they are helping folks during this time and what some of their needs are as well.

* Fish Choice Pantry continues to provide food commodities three times per week. Individuals wishing to utilize the food bank must be Darke County residents. Food distributions are available on Mondays from 1-2 p.m., Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m., and on Fridays from 4-5 p.m. Home delivery is also available for shut-ins. At this time, Fish is need of milk and toilet paper. Most stores have put quantity limits on these items; therefore, they cannot purchase enough to keep in stock. Any other food donation is also accepted. Fish is also looking for volunteers for deliveries. Fish is located at 400 Markwith Avenue in Greenville. They may be reached at 937-548-2000 or https://www.fishofdarke.org/.

* Grace Resurrection Community Center (GRCC) has seen an increase in the use of their pantry as well. They are accepting cash and food donations. The clothing pantry and clothing donations are closed at this time. GRCC also provides a hot meal Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-noon. They are currently looking for volunteers to prepare and serve the meals. Food pantry distributions are Mondays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. GRCC is located at 433 E Water St., Greenville. They may be reached at 937-548-2595 or http://grccenter.org/contact.htm

* Elderly/Shut-In Initiative – Tribute Funeral Homes has partnered with Bohndox Concessions and Remedy Plumbing. They are providing free items to seniors, shut-ins, and immune-compromised individuals. Financial contributions are being received by EUM Church (111 Devor Street, Greenville). Food/cleaning/hygiene products are also being accepted. In addition, meals are being delivered on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. For more information, contact 937-564-1170.

* Blessing Boxes – There are two Blessing Boxes in Greenville. These are simply boxes where folks put food items in and those who are in need can take food out. One of the boxes is located in front of Tribute Funeral Homes on Broadway. The other is located in front of The Natural Path on East 3rd Street. Both of these are good for smaller or individual food items.

* Blood Donations are understandably down at this time. If folks are healthy, consider reaching out to the Community Blood Center to make an appointment to give. They may be reached at 937-461-3450

* Rent and Utility / Homeless Assistance – The organizations handling these types of needs include Community Action Partnership (937-548-8143), Community Unity (937-547-1156), and NextSteps (937-548-3211) through EUM Church.

They are living in unprecedented times. They have thousands in our community who are currently out of work. If you have the ability to give a little extra to these places, please do. Anything that can be done to help is greatly appreciated. If you need help, please do not hesitate to reach out. The United Way is available to talk you through options. Please call us at 937-547-1272 or email at unitedway@darkecountyunitedway.org.