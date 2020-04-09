Arcanum festival delayed

ARCANUM — Jason Blackburn, president of the Arcanum Business Association, reported that the Arcanum Old Fashioned Days festival has been delayed.

Traditionally, it is held in May.

“Unfortunately, due to the current COVID-19 worldwide pandemic and the Ohio Governor’s ‘stay at home’ orders, the Arcanum Business Association has decided to cancel the Old Fashioned Days festival for the safety of the public and the vendors,” Blackburn said. “The festival has been rescheduled for October 22-24, 2020 in downtown Arcanum. Stay tuned to the ‘Arcanum Area Community Events’ Facebook page for more information in the future.”

He said the paid members of the Arcanum Business Association voted for the cancellation and reschedule dates.

A parade marshal is slated to be announced later in the summer.