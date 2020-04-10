Medical Reserve Corps needs volunteers

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Health Department is asking for volunteers to register with the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC). MRC consists of community-based units established by local organizations to meet the public health needs of their communities.

The MRC consists of medical and non-medical volunteers who are able to help with response efforts in time of emergency. Any healthcare professionals or non-medical community members 18 years or older can register for MRC.

Steps to volunteer:

1. Must be 18 years or older

2. Must complete an approved training PRIOR to registering, and every three years after, in order to maintain Liability Protection.

3. Must comply with any other additional training requirements of the Group(s) you join.

4. Must complete all required fields when filling out your volunteer profile.

5. Must ensure your profile is up to date at all times (contact information, professional license, etc).

Simply go to https://www.ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov/ to see all the training information for your interest. If you have any questions regarding volunteering, please contact Brittany Weitzel, RS at the Darke County Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 202.