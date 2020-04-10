Donate to Darke County COVID-19 Relief Fund

DARKE COUNTY – Many Darke County residents are asking themselves how they can help their neighbors during this devastating time of the COVID-19 virus. One way is to donate to the COVID-19 Relief Fund established by the Darke County Foundation and Darke County United Way.

One hundred percent of your contribution will be distributed to one of several local non-profit organizations that provide basic needs for Darke County residents. These groups may include Fish Choice Pantry, Grace Resurrection Community Center, and Senior Outreach, which provide groceries and meals; Greenville Community Unity, NextStep Ministries at EUM Church, and St. Vincent DePaul Society, which provide assistance for rent, utilities and homelessness. All groups have been United Way partner programs. Donations are tax-deductible.

Checks made payable to Darke County Foundation (memo: COVID-19 Fund) may be sent to the Darke County Foundation, P.O. Box 438, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Or you may donate online at www.darkecountyfoundation.org.

For questions, call the Darke County Foundation at (937) 548-4673 or Darke County United Way at (937) 547-1272.