Powell hosts community conversations

ARCANUM – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) announces she will be hosting community conversations with special guests from her district next week. Each event will be held via Facebook Live.

“As we face the coronavirus pandemic, I want to hear input from our community leaders regarding how we can rise stronger than before,” said Powell. “I look forward to engaging with my constituents and hearing their questions on issues that matter most to them.”

Each special guest will focus on a certain topic:

* Monday, April 13: Eric Fee – Community Involvement

Tuesday, April 14: Paul Hemminger – Children & Families

Wednesday, April 15: Jonathan Newman – Faith

Thursday, April 16: Special Guest TBD – Small Business

Recently, Powell was appointed to OHIO 2020, a bipartisan task force that will focus on helping get Ohio’s economy back on track in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The panel began meeting remotely this week.

To participate in the community conversations, visit the @VoteJenaPowell Facebook page. Each event will begin at 9:00am. If you have any questions about the event or how to access the Facebook page, please email Rep80@ohiohouse.gov