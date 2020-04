NEW MADISON – Tri-Village Elementary school is currently registering for Kindergarten for next school year. Children being registered must be 5 years old by August 1, 2020 in order to be eligible.

Parents can visit the school website, to the right of the page under kindergarten registration and complete the form.

Please contact Angie Harrington in the office at 937-996-1511 opt 2 if you have any questions.