Hesson is Capstone student

VERSAILLES – Deanna Hesson is a senior at Versailles High School and participates in the Agriculture Education Capstone Program. The Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone Program is in its eighth year of existence.

Capstone is a program that gives Versailles High School junior and senior students that are enrolled in agriculture education an opportunity to gain real world employment experiences and opportunities while in high school. This year a record 36 students are enrolled in the Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone programs and are leaving school after their daily required courses are complete and working at area businesses.

The goal of the spotlight is to highlight each month one of the students that participate in the capstone program and highlight the skills/knowledge they are gaining, the roles/assets they are to their business. The students enrolled in capstone also use their employment as their Supervised Agriculture Experience Program. As part of their grade in capstone, students are required to keep detailed records of their hours worked, earnings and skills performed. In addition to the record books capstone students are being evaluated at the end of each nine weeks by an evaluation completed by their employer.

Hesson started working at Greenville Ace Hardware in the fall of 2016 and has participated in the capstone program her junior and senior year at Greenville Ace Hardware. Greenville Ace Hardware is owned by Doug and Sherry Hesson. Greenville Ace Hardware is a member of the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the industry. Greenville Ace Hardware is committed to being “the Helpful Place” by offering our customers knowledgeable advice, helpful service and quality products. As the helpful hardware folks in your community, we promise that, “Helping you is the most important thing we have to do today.”

Deanna started working for at Greenville Ace Hardware as a cashier/stock person in 2016. When she started the capstone program in 2018, she took on a lot more responsibility with office work, sale ad merchandising, inventory control, and customer service. Owner Shery Hesson said, ” Deanna is always willing to tackle any job she is given and enjoys learning new things. She has become a valuable member of our Ace Hardware team, and we hope she continues to work for us as she continues her education at Rhodes State College.”

A special thanks to Greenville Ace Hardware for the opportunity they provide Deanna.