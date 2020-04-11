Billenstein places 5th in public speaking

VERSAILLES – On March 7, Zoe Billenstein represented the Versailles FFA in the State FFA Public Speaking Contest held at Marysville High School.

Billenstein participated in the State FFA Creed Public Speaking contest and placed fifth overall. As part of the contest Billenstein recited the FFA Creed and answered questions. She is an eighth grade member. She earned the right to compete in the state after placing in first in the district.