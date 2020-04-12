Versailles FFA thanks all who donated

VERSAILLES – As part of the Versailles FFA banquet, there was an auction to support Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA Alumni activities.

The FFA and alumni thank the following individuals who donated items to be sold: Doug and Sherry Hesson, Steve and Vicky Buschur, Suzanne Batten, Michael and Gwen Barga, Alan and Sarah Wuebker, Gary and Jill Gehret, Jeff and Dena Wuebker, John and Kristi Kaiser, Jason and Kelly Billenstein, Marilyn Wyler, Daine George, Matt and Mitchell Pitsenbarger, Aultman Farms and Down Home Farms, Melvin and Mary Ann Stucke, Dan and Tawni Batdorf, Curt and Monica Goubeaux, Paul and Angie Mangen, Otto and Laura Schwieterman, North Star Hardware and Implement, Bob, Patty, and Wesley Gehret-Homestead Nursery, Ron, Arianne and Madison Henry, Jon and Julie Bergman, and Brian and Cheryl Gehret and Grace McEldowney.

A special thank you to the following individual and businesses who graciously supported the annual banquet auction by buying items, those include: Keller Feed & Grain, Josh and Diane Keller, Versailles Feed Mill, Mike Bohman, Bohman Trucking Inc, Jeff and Dena Wuebker, North Star Hardware and Implement, Dr. Brad Bruns-Bruns Vet Clinic, Jim and Amy Dirksen, Frenchtown Trailer Sales, Pohl Transportation, AL Smith Trucking, Ken and Mary Hartke, Randy and Danielle Luthman, Matt and Ryan Schmitmeyer, Terry Knapke Farms, Jacob Wuebker, James Buchy, Bertke Builders and Stuck Seed Sales-Taylor Stuck.

A special thanks to Bill Roll for serving as the auctioneer and doing a great job with this role. Versailles FFA would also like to extend a thank you to Phelan Insurance, represented by Dave Coons and the Versailles FFA Alumni for the sponsoring plaques that were presented at the banquet. A special thanks goes out to the following businesses that donated items for the outstanding committees, these include: Brown Sweet Shop and McBo’s.