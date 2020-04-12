Shellhaas participates in commencement

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 250 candidates at a Dec. 20 Commencement Ceremony at Rupp Arena. Among those participating was Rachel Shellhaas, Greenville, with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.

