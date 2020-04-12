Young leaders attend conference

ENGLEWOOD – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter has a primary goal to follow the National FFA Mission, which is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for career success through agricultural education and Career Development Events.

The Veterinary Science Seniors recently went to the Young Leaders Conference sponsored by The Ohio State University and Alpha Gamma Rho and Sigma Alpha. The purpose of the 2020 Young Leaders Conference is to provide a unique opportunity for students to improve their leadership skills, experience professional development, and advance communication abilities. These are just a few of the fundamental qualities that the conference works on developing to help the students succeed in their future endeavors. A variety of Ohio State University faculty and industry professionals came in to present to the students. The students gained a better sense of how to become a leader in the agricultural world.

All Senior Veterinary Science MVCTC FFA members attended three sessions with experts and then listened to the keynote speaker: Mr. Micah Mensing. Before attending the conference, all students wrote a scholarship essay to be considered for one of two scholarships presented. Lily Preston, from partner school Tri-Village, was the deserving recipient of this year’s scholarship presented by Sigma Alpha. The $500 was presented for her response to an essay questions about the Future of Agriculture.

The National FFA Organization (formerly known as Future Farmers of America) provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education. Today, there are over 579,678 FFA members in grade seven through twelve who belong to one of over 7,570 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

