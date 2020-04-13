New Madison man seriously hurt in dirt bike crash

NEW MADISON – A New Madison man was airlifted early Sunday afternoon as a result of injuries received after being thrown from a dirt bike.

At approximately 5:36 p.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department and CareFlight to a residence in the 1400 block of State Route 121 on a single-vehicle dirt bike accident.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that James McClure (54), of New Madison Ohio, was on his property riding a 2013 Green Kawasaki dirt bike when he lost control of his dirt bike and was ejected.

McClure, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue for what was described as serious injuries prior to being transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

PHOTO CAPTION: CareFlight transports inured 54 year old man to Miami Valley Hospital. (Jim Comer photo)

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_8-inch-CareFlight-4-12-2-.jpg Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com