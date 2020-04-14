Wayne HealthCare offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing

GREENVILLE — Residents in Darke County now have access to drive-thru COVID-19 testing in their own community. Wayne HealthCare, in collaboration with Family Health, has opened a drive-up testing site in Greenville, just outside of the hospital near the main entrance. Testing is limited to patients with a Coronavirus (COVID-19) lab order from their provider.

“Testing for COVID-19 is an important way to slow the spread of the virus in our community,” said Kim Freeman, Vice President of Patient Care Services at Wayne HealthCare. “Before opening this drive-thru testing site, there were no drive-thru options in Darke County; patients presenting with COVID-19 symptoms and in possession of a provider’s order had to drive at least 30 minutes, which is inconvenient, especially when you’re not feeling well,” added Freeman.

Testing is available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and involves a simple nasal swab. Results generally take between 2 to 3 days to process.

While appointments are not necessary, individuals must have either a written or an electronic order from their provider and should remain in their vehicle while getting testing. “By doing the testing outdoors, we’re helping to prevent the spread of infection to provider’s offices, as well as our hospital,” said Freeman.

While Family Health is the largest primary care provider in Darke County, they are not a designated coronavirus testing location. “By partnering with Wayne HealthCare, we’re able to able to send patients who need to be tested to a drive-thru location in our community said Rick Bowlin, MD at Family Health. “Having a testing site here is an important resource, which we believe will only help to flatten the curve, especially when coupled with social distancing, frequent hand washing, and staying at home when possible.”

Those arriving via public transportation should walk up to the outdoor screening area near the main entrance (look for COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing signs) and notify a screener that they’re there to be tested.

For more information, please visit our website at www.waynehealthcare.org.