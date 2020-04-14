Learn about plasma program

DAYTON – Community Blood Center (CBC) is now recruiting eligible COVID-19 survivors to donate Convalescent Plasma (CCP). Their antibody-rich plasma has the potential to save the lives of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Information for donors and physicians is on the CBC website www.GivingBlood.org. Potential CCP donors can review the eligibility criteria and doctors can complete the form needed to qualify the potential donor for the program.

Plasma from COVID-19 survivors is transfused to people with life-threatening coronavirus infection. The antibodies present in convalescent plasma are proteins that may help them fight the infection.

“The No. 1 criteria is that someone has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been clear of all symptoms for two weeks,” said CBC Medical Director Dr. James Alexander. “Their physician will determine if they meet the criteria and submit the completed form. Once we have confirmed their eligibility, we will then call the donor to schedule an appointment.”

Oakwood native Menachem Mendel Mangel was the first former COVID-19 patient to donate CCP at Community Blood Center. He is the 21-year-old son of Rabbi Nochum Mangel of the Chabad Lubavitch of Greater Dayton synagogue.

“My dad told me about donating (convalescent) plasma and I said I’d do it,” said Mendel, who donated on April 6. “It wasn’t too much of a debate! I’ve donated before and anything I can do to help.”

ER nurse Lindsey was the area’s second recovered COVID-19 patient to donate CCP. She was cleared to return to work at Cincinnati Christ Hospital and donated CCP at Community Blood Center on April 8.

“As a nurse, wanting to help people, with all that’s going on right now, I wanted to help as much as I can,” said Lindsey. “I know people like me who have tested positive. They’re ready and want to help as soon as they can.”

CBC asks donors for commitment as blood drive cancellations escalate.

The regional blood supply remains at an adequate level due mainly to unprecedented low usage at area hospitals. But in the meantime, blood drive cancellations continue to escalate with now 122 blood drives cancelled with a projected loss of nearly 4,531 units.

There are many unknowns ahead as COVID-19 infection reaches its peak. Community Blood Center must prepare for the potential impact on the blood supply by asking donors to keep their commitment and make appointments to donate at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Donors may be surprised to find some blood drives filled. That’s because CBC is setting strict limits on capacity at blood drives to enforce social distancing for the safety of all donors and staff members, and to avoid over-collection on certain days. If donors find all appointments filled, they are asked to please schedule on a different day.

Blood drive cancellations: 122

Projected Units Lost: 4,531

Dayton center hours are: Monday-Thursday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Saturday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here is the schedule:

Thursday, April 16

•Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 212 South Front St., Hamilton OH 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

•Eaton Community Church, 813 Camden Road, Eaton OH 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

•Fairborn Government Center, 44 West Hebble Ave., Fairborn OH 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Friday, April 17

•Montgomery County Environmental Services, 1850 Spaulding Road, Dayton 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

•Piqua Harley-Davidson, 1501 East Ash St., Piqua OH 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

•Tri-Village Rescue Services, 320 North Main St., New Madison OH 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

•Medway Church, 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle OH 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Do not be afraid to donate!

The blood supply is safe, and it is safe to donate.

Donors must be in good health. People with any cough or cold symptoms should not come to a blood drive. Take your temperature before coming to a blood drive.

There are no reported cases of coronavirus transmission through blood transfusion.

CBC is increasing hygienic and sanitary procedures.

Blood drives are an essential activity for public health. They are controlled events with infection safeguards to protect donors, staff, and blood products.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.